Latest NewsJob creation and lossesRedundancy

Direct Line to cut 550 jobs globally

by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam
by Kavitha Sivasubramaniam Chris Dorney / Shutterstock
Chris Dorney / Shutterstock

Direct Line Insurance Group plans to cut 550 jobs worldwide as it faces tough trading conditions, the company has announced.

The cuts will mean the business loses 5% of its global workforce and are the result of its motor insurance arm failing to perform as expected.

According to the British insurer, the move, which also includes “improvements in procurement, technology rationalisation and simplifying our operating model”, will deliver £50 million in cost savings in 2025.

Job cuts

Asda to slash 475 jobs and curb hybrid working

Nissan slashes 9,000 jobs globally and halves CEO’s pay

HelloFresh UK site closure puts 900 jobs under threat

The company also reported the loss of 71,000 own-brand motor insurance customers in the three months to the end of September 2024.

In the same period, it reported a drop in gross written premium and associated fees, which fell to £836 million from £1.28 billion last year.

Adam Winslow, who joined Direct Line Group as CEO in March from rival insurer Aviva, announced the cost-cutting drive in a trading update yesterday.

He said: “We are in the early stages of a significant turnaround and our Q3 trading is not yet fully reflective of the actions we have taken.”

The home and motor insurer, which has around 9,000 staff worldwide, is consulting on the role reductions but it has not yet revealed which departments will be affected. However, it said that some of the job cuts will include no longer filling existing vacancies.

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

HR opportunities in Accountancy, Banking, Finance and Insurance on Personnel Today


Browse more HR opportunities in Accountancy, Banking, Finance and Insurance

Kavitha Sivasubramaniam is an experienced journalist, editor and communications professional who has been working in B2B publishing for more than 17 years. After graduating from Bournemouth University with a degree in Multi Media Journalism, Kavitha started her career in local and regional newspapers, before moving to consumer magazines and later trade titles, as well as PR. Specialising in pay and reward, she has been editor of a number of HR publications including Pay & Benefits, Employee Benefits, Benefits Expert, Reward and CIPP’s membership magazine, Professional. In June 2024, she won Pay, Reward and Employee Benefits Journalist of the Year at the Willis Towers Watson media awards. She was also named one of Each Person’s top 20 influential HR bloggers and managed a highly commended content team of the year in 2019.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Budget uncertainty hits recruitment in October

Asda to slash 475 jobs and curb hybrid...

Nissan slashes 9,000 jobs globally and halves CEO’s...

HelloFresh UK site closure puts 900 jobs under...

Modest rise in hiring intentions as business confidence...

‘Budget should avoid loading more costs on business’:...

Energy skills passport to launch in January 2025

Seasonal hiring sluggish as jobseeker demand grows

Competition for graduate jobs hits record high

Robert Walters cuts jobs in tough UK hiring...