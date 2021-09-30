Dominic Raab: ‘Give asylum seekers wider rights to work’

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Writing in the Spectator magazine said he was open-minded about allowing asylum seekers to work, adding that companies should employ ex-prisoners to fill vacancies instead of demanding more visas for foreign workers. His comments add to those of recently sacked justice secretary Robert Buckland, who last week called for the government to allow those seeking asylum to be allowed to work. Raab said that asylum seekers could help alleviate the UK’s labour shortages and that employment would help them to learn the language and integrate into society when they were granted asylum. The former foreign secretary wrote that employing former prisoners and offenders serving community sentences would also help to cut reoffending because it would “give people skin in the game, give them something to lose” and “give them some hope”. Raab, himself the son of migrants, wrote: “What you want to try to do is turn this debate around, because the big challenge with migration over the last 20, 30 years – which probably wasn’t true when my father came here – is this sense that we just don’t integrate people well enough. If they learn the language and they can work, they integrate much better and they make a positive contribution,” he said. Asylum seekers can generally only apply for work in the UK if their claim takes more than a year for an initial decision and if any delay to their claim was the fault of the government. If they are granted the right to work, they can only work in certain professions that are experiencing labour shortages.