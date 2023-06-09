CPD: Conducting quality occupational health research (webinar)

Exclusive OHW+ Premium webinar, Thursday 6 July, 10:00am BST

Gathering research-based evidence is integral to the role of an occupational health nurse, and a recurring theme in the Nursing and Midwifery Council’s code of practice.

Demonstrating a strong evidence base for workplace health interventions, by analysing data such as sickness absence figures for example, is a vital part of OH practice, and gives OH professionals credibility in their organisations and in wider society.

However, strong research skills do not come naturally. Gathering evidence is not easy, but it is also not as insurmountable as it can seem.

This OHW+ CPD webinar on 6 July 2023 sees Dr Simon Walker, research associate with the Heathy Working Lives Group at the University of Glasgow, discuss the foundations of excellent research practice.

First trained as a medical historian, before moving into suicidology and occupational health, Simon teaches research methodology to students and professionals across all disciplines.

This webinar will cover:

how to undertake quality occupational health research as a qualified OHN or OHN student

how to get from pitch to publication, to raise your profile and authority as an OH expert

advice on methods and resources to help you with your next research project.

This webinar, exclusively for OHW+ Premium members, takes place on 6 July at 10:00am. It will feature a presentation by Simon, followed by a Q&A session chaired by Professor Anne Harriss.

About our speakers

Dr Simon Walker is an associate researcher in the Healthy Working Lives Group at the University of Glasgow. He is a dedicated researcher and internationally published academic with a specialisation in military suicide and institutional mental health, and military medicine.

Professor Anne Harriss is emeritus professor of occupational health. Former course director at London South Bank University, she led the development of more than ten educational programmes at diploma, degree and MSc level. Anne is a past president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.