World of Learning returns to the NEC Birmingham this October

This October, the NEC in Birmingham will host the premier event for L&D and HR professionals: the World of Learning Conference & Exhibition. Taking place on 8 & 9 October 2024, this event promises to be an unmissable gathering for industry experts and learning enthusiasts from across the UK.

Don’t miss the Exhibition Keynote, A Road Less Frazzled, featuring Ruby Wax, Comedian, Presenter, and Author, in conversation with Cathy Hoy, Co-Founder & CEO of CLO100, on the Main Stage on Wednesday 9 October at 14:15.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with over 150 learning suppliers and take advantage of more than 70+ free seminars, roundtables, networking zones, and feature areas. This complimentary event will highlight the latest in L&D innovations, offer practical advice and inspiration, and provide invaluable networking opportunities.

The free seminar programme will cover a wide array of topics, including:

Drama-based Learning: Driving Engagement Through Empathetic Leadership

Driving Engagement Through Empathetic Leadership Future-proofing Transformation: L&D’s Journey to Empower the Digital Workforce

L&D’s Journey to Empower the Digital Workforce An LMS is more than a catalogue: Real life examples that will change the way you think

Real life examples that will change the way you think Show Me the AI: How to Close the Skills Gap

How to Close the Skills Gap Enhancing Cultural Agility: eLearning Tools for Global Teams

To view the full programme and book free event tickets, visit www.learnevents.com.

Event Features:

Roundtable Sessions

Helen Marshall, Chief Learning Officer, Thrive: ‘Women at the forefront of learning’- This interactive roundtable session will discuss some of the issues facing women in the workplace today and look ahead to a future that is bright for women in L&D and beyond.

Cathy Hoy, Co-founder, CLO100 & The CLO Lounge: ‘Reinventing the Learning Leader: The strategic shift needed to earn influence at exec level’ – Explore what it means to have a ‘seat at the table’ and discuss the importance of aligning L&D with the business in this interactive and thought-provoking roundtable session.

Learning Design Live Sessions

Ideal for those involved in learning tech design. Topics include:

Learning is a Wicked Problem – What We Can and Can’t Do About It with Kurt Ewald Lindley

LEGO and Loglines – Bringing Storytelling and Metaphor into Learning with Harriet Patience-Davis

Mental Wellbeing Zone

Facilitated by Jigsaw@work, this zone offers workshops on maintaining mental well-being and high performance, such as:

Are You Writing with the Wrong Hand?

Check-Up from the Neck Up

Model Positive Wellbeing in the Workplace – Managers “Leave Loudly” & Other Tricks

Running concurrently with the exhibition, the World of Learning Conference features a packed program of presentations, case studies, roundtables, and panel discussions, chaired by Robin Hoyle. Speakers include representatives from Starbucks, Imperial Brands, Heathrow, AstraZeneca, NG Bailey, and Britvic. Keynote speaker Robert Peston, Journalist, Presenter, and Author, will discuss Building Tomorrow’s Workforce – Overcoming the Skills Challenge.

For free registration to the event or more information about booking the World of Learning Conference, visit LearnEvents.com or call 020 8394 5212.

Terms and conditions apply. Visit LearnEvents.com for full details.