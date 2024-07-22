Mental health training linked to better business performance – study

Mental health training for line managers is strongly linked to better business performance, and could save companies millions of pounds in lost sick days every year, according to research.

The study by a team from the University of Nottingham, published in the journal PLOS ONE, showed a strong association between mental health training for line managers and improved staff recruitment and retention, better customer service, and lower levels of long-term mental health sickness absence.

The study was led by Professor Holly Blake from the School of Health Sciences at the University of Nottingham and Dr Juliet Hassard of Queen’s University Belfast.

The researchers analysed anonymised survey data from several thousand companies in England collected between 2020 and 2023 by the Enterprise Research Centre at Warwick Business School, as a part of a larger research programme on workplace mental health and productivity.

The survey included questions about the companies’ mental health and wellbeing practices, including whether they offered mental health training to line managers. To avoid errors in their analysis, the researchers statistically controlled for the age, sector, and size of the companies.

The results suggest that mental health training for line managers may hold strategic business value for companies.

Based on their findings, the researchers recommend that organisations provide mental health training to line managers and implement workplace policies that clarify the line managers’ role in supporting employee mental health.

Professor Blake said: “Mental ill health at work is costly to organisations in terms of sickness absence and lost productivity. To our knowledge, this is the first study to show that training line managers in mental health is linked to better business outcomes.

“This is an important finding that strengthens the business case for why employers should invest in mental health at work,” she added.

Dr Hassard added: “Encouraging employers to invest in employee mental health can be challenging. Knowing that improving line managers’ knowledge, skills and confidence in managing mental health at work is linked to better business outcomes will help to highlight the strategic value of this approach to employers.”