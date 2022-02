To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Join OHW+ Premium to access this webinar. Premium members will be invited to register in due course.

having difficult conversations – the structure and staying on track

giving and receiving feedback

how stepping into having a difficult conversation, or reflecting on feedback, can be used to develop our leadership skills as occupational health professionals.

Senior leaders and managers are increasingly turning to OH professionals for their expert insight, but this can often mean raising some issues that might be hard for employers to hear.This 60-minute CPD webinar is exclusively for OHW+ Premium members. Elly Dady, course director and senior lecturer in Strategic Clinical Leadership at London South Bank University will focus on individual leadership and will share some top-tips on:Those who attend the live webinar, which is chaired by Professor Anne Harriss, will have an opportunity to ask questions following Elly’s presentation.

Want to attend the webinar? Join OHW+ as a Premium member now. Premium members will be invited to register in due course.

About our speakers

is a senior lecturer, Darzi leadership coach and course director of the MA in Strategic Clinical Leadership at London South Bank University. She is a registered Specialist Community Public Health Practitioner in Occupational Health. Elly has been a nurse since 1984 and has over 30 years experience