CPD activities: Difficult conversations for occupational health

These CPD activities, compiled by Professor Anne Harriss, are designed to complement our webinar on handling difficult conversations.

Activity 1

Think back to a time when you have had to have a difficult conversation.

What made it challenging? Write down how you felt before you had the conversation, during the conversation and after the conversation had been completed.

How did the person you were talking with behave? Did this add to the difficulties? If it did, add to the difficulties of why this was. How would you change how you managed that discourse?

Having attended this webinar and completed the activities below, how might you approach a similar conversation in the future?

Activity 2

Having difficult conversations is a feature of life, whether that is in the workplace, in a clinical setting, or outside of work with friends, family and others. Knowing how to have such conversations is a valuable life skill. The book, ‘Difficult Conversations – How to discuss what matters most’ (Stone, Patton and Heen, 2010), is a mine of useful information to dip into. In both work and social contexts, it is easy to take offence as a result of some conversations. Read chapter three which explores disentangling intent from its impact.

Activity 3

Reflect on how you reacted to recent feedback which was less positive or took you by surprise. What goes on internally for you when receiving both positive and less positive feedback? How do you react? Do you agree with the feedback? Can you step into the feedback and find out more?

Read chapter one of the Stone and Heen book ‘Thanks For The Feedback – the science and art of receiving feedback well’ (Stone and Heen, 2015). How does this apply to you? What have you learnt about feedback after reading this chapter?

Activity 4

Undertake the Thomas-Kilmann questionnaire then reflect on the result that you get. Reflect on what you can learn in relation to having difficult conversations.

Activity 5

Watch and reflect on the following TED talks

3 ways to lead tough conversations by Adar Cohen

Are you avoiding the difficult conversation? by Kathy Kiernan