CPD: Understanding occupational health career pathways (webinar)

Since the onset of Covid-19, employers have become increasingly aware of the need for, and value of, occupational health support and expertise.

Not only is good health and wellbeing at work of paramount importance to society, helping employees remain mentally and physically well is key to improving staff retention and performance.

The occupational health workforce is central to the good health of working-age people, organisations and the economy, and there is currently huge demand for practitioners at all levels.

But how, as a potential or current occupational health practitioner, do you choose the right career pathway for you? And how can employers or HR professionals select and develop the right practitioner for their organisation?

This webinar, presented by Janet O’Neill of iOH and PAM Group and chaired by Professor Anne Harriss, will discuss:

the career pathways available to OH professionals, from both a clinical and an employer perspective

how health professionals from other specialties can move into the world of OH

the core backgrounds, transferable skills, development and educational needs of occupational health professionals

the opportunities for both occupational health practitioners and the HR professionals and employers engaging them

what employers and HR professionals should consider when employing and/or developing OH practitioners.

About our speakers

Janet O’Neill is director of professional development at iOH, The Association of Occupational Health and Wellbeing Professionals. She has worked in the private OH sector for the past 17 years, supporting clients from a variety of industries. She is currently clinical nurse director for PAM Group, a provider of occupational health and wellbeing services. Janet trained in South Africa as a general nurse and moved into OH as a factory nurse.

Professor Anne Harriss is emeritus professor of occupational health. Former course director at London South Bank University, she led the development of more than ten educational programmes at diploma, degree and MSc level. Anne is currently immediate past president of the Society of Occupational Medicine.