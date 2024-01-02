Dame Carol Black and Dr Shriti Pattani recognised in New Year’s Honours

The work of leading figures within occupational health has been celebrated in this year’s New Year’s Honours.

Professor Dame Carol Black, author of the ground-breaking 2008 report Working for a healthier tomorrow, was awarded the rare Dame Grand Cross for her work on tackling the impact of illicit drugs on society.

Dr Shriti Pattani, immediate past president of SOM was also made an OBE in recognition of her work within occupational health.

Professor Dame Carol published an independent review on drug-use in two parts, in 2020 and 2021.

A Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE) is the highest level of award in the order and is usually only given to someone who is already a Knight or a Dame and who has gone on to give the most ‘exceptional and sustained’ service.

Since its creation, fewer than 80 women have been awarded a GBE and Dame Carol is believed to be the first female doctor to be made a Dame Grand Cross.

She said she was “absolutely delighted” to have been recognised in this way, highlighting that drug dependency still needs to be recognised as a chronic health condition.

Dr Pattani, meanwhile, described herself as “very humbled and grateful” for the award and recognition.

A consultant occupational health physician, Dr Pattani is currently national clinical expert in occupational health and wellbeing for NHS England.

Others to be honoured in the 2024 New Year’s Honours included Professor Margaret Rae, former president of the UK Faculty of Public Health, who was made a CBE.

Joanne Brown, former chair of the Scottish Osteopathic Society, who was made an OBE for services to musculoskeletal health in Scotland.