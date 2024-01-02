HR professionals named on New Year Honours List 2024

HR professionals and experts in diversity and inclusion, employment, skills and recruitment have been recognised on the 2024 New Year Honours List.

Ruth Busby, people and transformational director at Great Western Railway and for Network Rail’s Wales and Western region, who in 2021 was named Personnel Today’s HR Director of the Year, was awarded an OBE for her work in improving diversity in the rail industry.

Busby has worked with the Department for Transport, the Samaritans, and Mental Health at Work, to lead a research study on mental health and wellbeing across the rail industry. She is also a non-executive director of the Youth Futures Foundation, which works to improve employment outcomes for young people from marginalised backgrounds, and is currently chair of its people and culture committee and employer advisory board.

She said: “The work that I and my brilliant teams have been doing has aimed to create greater equity and workforce diversity, so that we’re more representative of the communities we serve and have an environment where everyone can flourish.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with organisations and charities beyond the day job to help bring about some exciting and positive change. I’m particularly proud of the work we’ve done to promote and support positive mental health and wellbeing, which is so important.”

Melissa Richardson (née Kose), senior emerging talent manager at British Airways, was awarded an MBE for services to early careers in aviation. She joined the airline in 2012 as an apprentice and has since gone on to inspire young people to consider a career in aviation via its recruitment campaigns and the airline’s partnership with The Prince’s Trust.

BA said Richardson has worked to address skills gaps across the organisation via early career opportunities including specialist graduate schemes and apprenticeship programmes, and launched a website that helps students apply for work experience at the airline.

“I am truly honoured and extremely humbled to have been awarded with an MBE for services to early careers in aviation. I am very lucky that my job is my passion, and I have been able to shape the lives of so many students, raising aspirations and working with young people from all walks of life over the last decade. I am excited about the opportunities this award will give me in continuing to support the next generation,” said Richardson.

Several people leaders in the civil service have also been named on the King’s honours list, including Louise Alexander, HR director at HM Courts and Tribunals Service, who received an OBE for public and voluntary service; Syed Ghaboos, deputy director of the civil service employee experience at the Cabinet Office, who received an MBE for public service; and Karen Shepperson, director of people and operations at Ofsted, who received an MBE for services to education.

Huw Davies, former chief executive of the British Association for Supported Employment, received an OBE for his work in supporting disabled people to find work, while Laura-Jane Rawlings, CEO of Youth Employment UK and a former Personnel Today Awards judge was recognised with an MBE for her services to young people.

The list also includes:

Sharon Livermore, director of Kameo Recruitment, who received an MBE for services to the victims of domestic abuse through her charity, Domestic Abuse Education

Anita Davenport-Brooks, group HR manager at Lander Automotive, who received an MBE for her services to skills and further education.

Lorraine Sanda, strategic director of people at Clackmannanshire Council, who has an MBE for services to children and families

Gloria Wyse, head of research and content at Business in the Community, who has an MBE for services to diversity and inclusion

Ruth Devine, route panel member at the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, who received an MBE for services to further education and apprenticeships.

