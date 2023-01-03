Occupational health recognised in New Year’s Honours

A leading consultant occupational physician, Dr Alasdair Emslie, has been made a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order in the 2023 New Year’s Honours for his work in providing occupational health services to the Royal Household.

The honour, within the first New Year’s Honours list by King Charles III, is conferred for “extraordinary, important or personal services to the Sovereign or to the Royal Family”.

Dr Emslie is chief medical officer for Health Partners Group, and said of the award: “I feel humbled and honoured to receive the Royal Victoria Order. It is a privilege to serve the Royal Household.”

The honour is one of a number handed out to leading figures within the profession or working within workplace health and wellbeing.

Distinguished academic Professor Sir Michael Marmot has been made a Companion of Honour for his services to public health.

Professor Marmot is best known for his work in addressing health inequalities, notably his 2010 landmark report Fair Society, Healthy Lives.

Carol Kefford, former chief nurse and clinical director at Nuffield Health (and now chief nursing executive at HCA Healthcare), has been awarded an OBE for services to nursing.

A British Empire Medal (BEM) is awarded to Rosslyn Hill, occupational health, safety and environment adviser at the Ministry of Defence, for services to defence and mental health.

Jack Summers, lately health and wellbeing lead at the Home Office, is also made BEM for services to mental health and wellbeing, especially managing stress and anxiety within the government department.

David Hare, chief executive of the Independent Healthcare Providers Network, is made an MBE for services to healthcare, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. “I am immensely proud to receive an MBE in the 2023 New Year’s Honours list,” he said.

“The award is a reflection of the great contribution which the independent healthcare sector makes to the health of the nation, and in particular the care that was delivered to millions of patients during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

And an MBE has gone to Professor Beverley Harden, allied health professions lead at Health Education England, for services to healthcare.