Education, collaboration and access key to increasing vaccine uptake

Improving access to vaccinations and educating people about their benefits could help boost uptake among at-risk groups, a report has recommended. Millions of people in the UK live with a health condition thats put them at greater risk of serious illness from diseases that could easily be prevented by vaccines, such as influenza (flu), pneumococcal disease (pneumonia) and Covid-19. Yet, voluntary uptake of flu and pneumonia vaccines remains low, according to the think-tank The International Longevity Centre. The average take-up of the flu vaccination among at-risk people in the UK is just 57%, while only 17% of people in the clinical risk group eligible for the pneumonia vaccine had the jab between 2018 and 2020. In England, eight million at-risk people were registered for the flu vaccine during the 2020/21 flu season, but only 53% were vaccinated, leaving 3.75 million at-risk people unvaccinated against the flu last winter, it estimated. On the other hand, the Covid-19 double vaccination rate in England for at-risk people was 81% as of 5 September 2021, and 92% for the clinically extremely vulnerable.
