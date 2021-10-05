VaccinationsOH service deliveryWellbeing and health promotionOHW+

Education, collaboration and access key to increasing vaccine uptake

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

Improving access to vaccinations and educating people about their benefits could help boost uptake among at-risk groups, a report has recommended. Millions of people in the UK live with a health condition thats put them at greater risk of serious illness from diseases that could easily be prevented by vaccines, such as influenza (flu), pneumococcal disease (pneumonia) and Covid-19. Yet, voluntary uptake of flu and pneumonia vaccines remains low, according to the think-tank The International Longevity Centre. The average take-up of the flu vaccination among at-risk people in the UK is just 57%, while only 17% of people in the clinical risk group eligible for the pneumonia vaccine had the jab between 2018 and 2020. In England, eight million at-risk people were registered for the flu vaccine during the 2020/21 flu season, but only 53% were vaccinated, leaving 3.75 million at-risk people unvaccinated against the flu last winter, it estimated. On the other hand, the Covid-19 double vaccination rate in England for at-risk people was 81% as of 5 September 2021,  and 92% for the clinically extremely vulnerable. Lord Mendelsohn, officer for the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Vulnerable Groups to Pandemics, said: “In the UK, there are millions of people who are at greater risk from vaccine-preventable diseases because of underlying health conditions. This has been made even clearer by the Covid-19 pandemic.” “It’s vital that we make sure all at-risk people are well-informed about the importance of routine vaccination and have good access to them, especially as we head into the winter months. Charities an
