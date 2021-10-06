Johnson set to announce £9.42 national living wage

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Boris Johnson is set to increase the national living wage to £9.42 an hour, according to a report in today’s Times newspaper. The prime minister, who will deliver his keynote speech at the Conservative party conference later today, is likely to follow recommendations of the Low Pay Commission, which in April suggested its 2022 recommendation would be £9.42. The national living wage is the statutory minimum rate paid to those aged 23 and over, and is currently £8.91. The proposed increase would see it rise by 5.7%. This would increase annual earnings for someone on this rate by more than £900 a year if they work full time. The increase would likely come into effect in April 2022. Johnson’s speech today is due to focus on “levelling up” all areas of the UK, moving the country “towards a high-wage, high-skill, high-productivity economy”, where “everyone can take pride in their work and the quality of their work”.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and has also written features for the Financial Times, The Times and The Guardian.