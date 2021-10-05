ResearchOH service deliveryWellbeing and health promotionSmoking in the workplaceOHW+

Lockdown boredom and anxiety drove increase in smoking

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber More younger people have been smoking during the pandemic
Shutterstock
More younger people have been smoking during the pandemic
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Nearly half (45%) of smokers have been smoking more since the pandemic began, with lockdown boredom and anxiety the key drivers of the increase. Public Health England is urging people to quit smoking for 28 days in October, with the aim of stopping smoking permanently, as part of its Stoptober campaign this month. A survey of 2,000 people across England found that many smokers are concerned about the effect that the easing of restrictions will have on their smoking habits, with around half (47%) stating that seeing friends and socialising more would make them more likely to want to smoke and 30% admitting that going back into the workplace will also mean they will want to smoke more. Boredom during lockdowns (43%) and anxieties about the pandemic (42%) have contributed to individuals smoking more than they would usually. One in five (19%) said that work-related stress had caused them to smoke more frequently. Data from the monthly University College London Smoking Toolkit Study indicates a large increase in smoking among the under-35s since the pandemic – up from 18% in 2019 to 24% currently. “Since the pandemic hit we’ve seen an increase in 18 to 34 year olds taking up smoking, which is why Stoptober is as vital as ever. Now in its 10th year it’s supported over two million smokers to give quitting a go,” said Scott Crosby, tobacco control programme manager at Public Health England. “Quitting smoking will not only immediately improve your physical health but also your bank balance. Research shows that if
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Education, collaboration and access key to increasing vaccine...

‘Future of work commission’ needed to ensure work...

Improved rest facilities will boost health workers’ wellbeing

SOM outlines proposals for universal occupational health access

Nine in 10 GPs report rise in work-related...

Hybrid working: managing loneliness and isolation

A third drinking more alcohol than before pandemic

Third of firms say mental health support has...

Study: Wellbeing apps and classes ‘don’t benefit mental...

Gen X worry physical health will limit ability...