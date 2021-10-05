Lockdown boredom and anxiety drove increase in smoking

University College London Smoking Toolkit Study indicates a large increase in smoking among the under-35s since the pandemic – up from 18% in 2019 to 24% currently. “Since the pandemic hit we’ve seen an increase in 18 to 34 year olds taking up smoking, which is why Stoptober is as vital as ever. Now in its 10th year it’s supported over two million smokers to give quitting a go,” said Scott Crosby, tobacco control programme manager at Public Health England.Nearly half (45%) of smokers have been smoking more since the pandemic began, with lockdown boredom and anxiety the key drivers of the increase. Public Health England is urging people to quit smoking for 28 days in October, with the aim of stopping smoking permanently, as part of its Stoptober campaign this month. A survey of 2,000 people across England found that many smokers are concerned about the effect that the easing of restrictions will have on their smoking habits, with around half (47%) stating that seeing friends and socialising more would make them more likely to want to smoke and 30% admitting that going back into the workplace will also mean they will want to smoke more. Boredom during lockdowns (43%) and anxieties about the pandemic (42%) have contributed to individuals smoking more than they would usually. One in five (19%) said that work-related stress had caused them to smoke more frequently. Data from the monthly