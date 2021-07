To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

those aged six months to under 50 years in clinical risk groups

pregnant women

those aged 50 years and over

unpaid carers

close contacts of immunocompromised individuals

frontline health and adult social care staff

all children aged two and three on 31 August 2021

all children in primary school and all children in school Years 7 to 11 in secondary school.

Last year the highest ever levels of flu vaccine uptake were achieved against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic. The programme was also expanded to include all people aged 50 and over and school pupils in year 7. Four in five (80.9%) people aged 65 and over in England had their flu jab – exceeding the World Health Organization's target of 75%. The flu vaccination drive will begin in September and those eligible for a free vaccine will include:Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said: “Flu can be a serious illness and we want to build a wall of protection by immunising a record number of people. “With the nation getting closer to normal life, we must learn to live with Covid-19 alongside other viruses and we’re offering the free flu jab to millions more people to help keep them safe this winter. “The phenomenal scale of the Covid-19 vaccination programme is a clear demonstration of the positive impact vaccination can make and I encourage all those eligible to get their flu jab when called forward.” Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director at Public Health England, said: “The flu vaccine is safe, effective and protects millions of pe