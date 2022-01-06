Employee Benefits Awards 2022 deadline fast approaching

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Now in its 20th year, the Employee Benefits Awards is considered the event of the year for the reward, benefits and HR community, as it recognises excellence and celebrates the organisations, teams and individuals who have made a significant difference through their reward and benefits strategies. This year HR professionals can enter 22 categories, which span a variety of employee benefits aspects including financial wellbeing, pensions, healthcare, employee engagement and mental health. 2022’s award categories include Best Financial Wellbeing Strategy – Small Employer, which is aimed at companies with fewer than 1,000 employees, Best Flexible Benefits Plan and Best use of benefits to support diversity, inclusion and the employee experience. The winner of the Best use of Benefits to Support Diversity, Inclusion and the Employee Experience category have demonstrated how the employee experience has impacted on wider business results, how the strategy has impacted recruitment and retention and strengthened the employer brand, and evidence of how these levels have changed over time. For the Best Financial Wellbeing Strategy - Small Employer category, judges will be looking for employers that have taken a proactive approach to their workforce’s financial needs and have supported staff in the making of financial, retirement or investment-related benefits decisions. Meanwhile, the winner of the Best Flexible Benefits Plan will have successfully carried out a strategy that has effectively delivered benefits through a flexible benefits plan. This can include plans that operate within a set enrolment period, as well as plans with any-time enrolment. The winners for 2022 will be announced at the Employee Benefits Awards and Summer Party, which will be held in June. This must-attend event will give entrants and industry professionals the opportunity to network and celebrate best practice and innovation in an iconic location.

To see all the categories and start your entry, click here.