Porter who lost pay while awaiting result of wife’s Covid test wins claim

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Mr Hosie, who removed clinical waste from wards at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, refused to attend work until it was confirmed that his wife had not been infected with Covid-19, as he believed doing so would breach Scottish Government advice. On 22 October 2020, the claimant’s wife, who also worked at the hospital, was told to take a Covid-19 test as there had been an outbreak of the virus on one of the wards she worked on. Shortly before this, the couple had watched a daily update from first minister Nicola Sturgeon in which people were advised that they should stay at home if they, or anyone they lived with, had been told to take a Covid test. The claimant’s wife took the precautionary test at the hospital before her shift and was told to work as normal while she awaited the result.Later that evening, as Hosie finished his shift, the claimant’s wife informed him that she was waiting for the result of her test. Hosie was concerned that she had been at work and discussed the situation with three of his colleagues that evening. They told him that he should go home and let his supervisor know. Hosie sent a text message to his supervisor, stating that he and his wife would be required to self-isolate until they knew the test result. The following day the portering team leader, Mr Stewart, said that Hosie should stay away from work until his wife had her test result back. However, Stewart later spoke with a member of the hospital’s infection control team, who said there was no need for Hosie and his wife to be self-isolating while awaiting the result of the test. Stewart later rang the claimant and advised him that as