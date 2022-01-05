Porter who lost pay while awaiting result of wife’s Covid test wins claim

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.A hospital porter whose absence was treated as unauthorised while he awaited the results of his wife’s coronavirus test has won his claim at an employment tribunal. Mr Hosie, who removed clinical waste from wards at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, refused to attend work until it was confirmed that his wife had not been infected with Covid-19, as he believed doing so would breach Scottish Government advice. On 22 October 2020, the claimant’s wife, who also worked at the hospital, was told to take a Covid-19 test as there had been an outbreak of the virus on one of the wards she worked on. Shortly before this, the couple had watched a daily update from first minister Nicola Sturgeon in which people were advised that they should stay at home if they, or anyone they lived with, had been told to take a Covid test. The claimant’s wife took the precautionary test at the hospital before her shift and was told to work as normal while she awaited the result.
