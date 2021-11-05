Latest NewsFurlough

Furlough fraud totalled £5.2bn last year

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Employers received £70bn in wage support over the course of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme’s operation, but around £5.2bn was lost to fraudsters in 2020/21. According to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) reports, by 14 October 2021 £70bn had been claimed from the government to help pay the wages of 11.7 million employees over an 18-month period. One-fifth of employers still had staff on furlough when the CJRS closed on 30 September 2021, when 1.14 million employees, (4% of eligible employees), were still working reduced hours or not at all under the scheme. Fraud under the scheme was rife, HMRC’s annual report and accounts for the 2020/21 tax year has suggested. Some 8.7% of the £60bn in grants paid out to employers claiming furlough during that year went into the hands of fraudsters – around £5.2bn. The final fraud figure, including the six months the scheme was running after the 2020/21 tax year concluded, is not yet known. HMRC said that employees working, either voluntarily or under the direction of their employer, while their wages were being claimed under the scheme accounted for around two-thirds of HMRC’s current estimate of CJRS error and fraud. Other types of fraud and error included inflated claims, furlough payments claimed by employers but not paid over to their employees, and errors when claims were processed. It said it received repor
Avatar

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Top 10 HR Questions October 2021: Reluctant returners

Proportion in low-paid jobs lowest on record

Post-furlough redundancy surge has not happened

Quarter of workers have been on furlough at...

End of furlough: thousands of jobs hang in...

The importance of ‘belongingness’ post-furlough

One week to go until gender pay gap...

The end of furlough: what does it mean...

Unemployment warning for this autumn as furlough scheme...

Employers return £1.3 billion in furlough cash