Furlough fraud totalled £5.2bn last year

HMRC’s annual report and accounts for the 2020/21 tax year has suggested. Some 8.7% of the £60bn in grants paid out to employers claiming furlough during that year went into the hands of fraudsters – around £5.2bn. The final fraud figure, including the six months the scheme was running after the 2020/21 tax year concluded, is not yet known. HMRC said that employees working, either voluntarily or under the direction of their employer, while their wages were being claimed under the scheme accounted for around two-thirds of HMRC’s current estimate of CJRS error and fraud.Other types of fraud and error included inflated claims, furlough payments claimed by employers but not paid over to their employees, and errors when claims were processed. It said it received reporEmployers received £70bn in wage support over the course of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme’s operation, but around £5.2bn was lost to fraudsters in 2020/21. According to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) reports, by 14 October 2021 £70bn had been claimed from the government to help pay the wages of 11.7 million employees over an 18-month period. One-fifth of employers still had staff on furlough when the CJRS closed on 30 September 2021, when 1.14 million employees, (4% of eligible employees), were still working reduced hours or not at all under the scheme. Fraud under the scheme was rife,
Furlough fraud
