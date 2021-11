University staff vote in favour of strike action over pension cuts

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

University and College Union (UCU) members voted 76% in favour of strike action, while 88% voted for action short of a strike. The ballot covered 68 universities, of which 35 met the 50% turnout threshold that is legally required for strike action. Two universities in Northern Ireland did not have to meet this threshold so their votes also counted. Another ballot will take place today (5 November) on pay and conditions. UCU argues that university employers are cutting the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS) guaranteed annual pensions by 35%. Earlier this year, employer body Universities UK approved plans to cut the retirement benefit based on what UCU believes to be a “flawed” valuation of the scheme that was calculated before the pandemic hit the financial markets. UCU claims that changes to the pension scheme between 2011 and 2019 will lead to an average member being around £240,000 worse off when they retire.The dispute has been going on for many months. Staff at 74 universities chose to strike in early 2020 over the pension changes and other issues with pay, equality, workloads and casual contracts. And in November 2019, 40,000 academics at 60 institutions went on strike. UCU general secretary Jo Grady said the latest ballot showed “a clear mandate for strike action over pension cuts” that should be heard “loud and clear” by university employers. “Staff in universities have given their all to support students during the pandemic, but management have responded by trying to slash their guaranteed pension by 35%,” she said. But Universities UK contested wheth