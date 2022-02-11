Sickness absence managementWellbeing and health promotionOccupational HealthOHW+

Employers’ warm words on health still not being backed by action

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

The experience of the past two years of pandemic has convinced almost all employers (95%) that they now have a responsibility for looking after, supporting and promoting employee health and wellbeing – but there is little sign of this yet translating into concrete action or investment. Aon's Benefits & Trends Survey 2022 reported a significant increase in the past year in the number of employers who strongly agreed they had a responsibility for the health and wellbeing of their employees. The figure had risen from just a fifth (20%) in 2021 to more than half of all respondents (51%) in 2022, it found. A further 44% agreed they had a responsibility but didn’t feel strongly about it, and just 5% disagreed or did not have a view. However, whether this acceptance in principle is actually translating into hard cash investment in employee health and wellbeing remains more of an open question. Only 44% of the 253 HR professionals polled said their organisation had a formalised health and wellbeing strategy, although 32% said they “planned” to have one within the next 12 to 18 months, a figure that had remained unchanged from last year. Additionally, 70% admitted they did not have a dedicated budget for a health and wellbeing programme, just 8% measured the return on investment of their health and wellbeing programmes, and fewer than half (46%) had an executive sponsor for their health and wellbeing strategy. Drilling down into the details of the survey, of those employers that did have a formal wellbeing strategy, all (100%) offered dedicated support for emotional and mental wellbeing.

