Apprenticeships to unlock potential for prisoners

The Ministry of Justice has announced it will change the law so prisoners at open prisons across England can apply for apprenticeship roles in industries such as hospitality and construction. Currently certain prisons are able to work with employers to offer prisoners day-release placements and potential opportunities upon finishing their sentence, but this is the first time the government has opened up formal apprenticeship schemes. The opportunities will be open to those who are still serving time but are out on day release or nearing the end of their sentence, the government said. This would allow them to gain qualifications while serving their sentence and gain crucial experience in the workplace at the same time.The MoJ describes it as a “game-changing” move that will get more ex-offenders into jobs and cut the £18bn cost of re-offending. Nine out of 10 businesses that hire ex-offenders believe them to be reliable, good at their job, punctual and trustworthy, according to a poll published last year. Estimates suggest that more than 11 million people in the UK have a criminal conviction, with most offences occurring before the age of 30. Well-known employers including The Timpson Group – where approximately 10% of the workforce has a criminal conviction – report that working with ex-offenders has boosted their reputation. Justice secretary Dominic Raab said that getting prisoners and ex-offenders into work would offer them a “second chance” to lead a more positive life. “Breaking the cycle of crime is critical to our mission to dri