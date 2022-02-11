Apprenticeships to unlock potential for prisoners

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.Prisoners will be able to access apprenticeships for the first time in a bid to tackle skills shortages and cut crime. The Ministry of Justice has announced it will change the law so prisoners at open prisons across England can apply for apprenticeship roles in industries such as hospitality and construction. Currently certain prisons are able to work with employers to offer prisoners day-release placements and potential opportunities upon finishing their sentence, but this is the first time the government has opened up formal apprenticeship schemes. The opportunities will be open to those who are still serving time but are out on day release or nearing the end of their sentence, the government said. This would allow them to gain qualifications while serving their sentence and gain crucial experience in the workplace at the same time.
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.