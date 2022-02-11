ApprenticeshipsLatest NewsCriminal recordsJob creation and lossesLabour market

Apprenticeships to unlock potential for prisoners

by Jo Faragher
by Jo Faragher HMP Ford in West Sussex will work with employers in skills shortage industries to find opportunities for inmates
Terry Harris/Alamy
HMP Ford in West Sussex will work with employers in skills shortage industries to find opportunities for inmates
Terry Harris/Alamy

Prisoners will be able to access apprenticeships for the first time in a bid to tackle skills shortages and cut crime. The Ministry of Justice has announced it will change the law so prisoners at open prisons across England can apply for apprenticeship roles in industries such as hospitality and construction. Currently certain prisons are able to work with employers to offer prisoners day-release placements and potential opportunities upon finishing their sentence, but this is the first time the government has opened up formal apprenticeship schemes. The opportunities will be open to those who are still serving time but are out on day release or nearing the end of their sentence, the government said. This would allow them to gain qualifications while serving their sentence and gain crucial experience in the workplace at the same time.

Employing ex-offenders

Employing ex-offenders: Timpson Group talks to Oven-Ready HR  Policy on recruitment of ex-offenders 
The MoJ describes it as a “game-changing” move that will get more ex-offenders into jobs and cut the £18bn cost of re-offending. Nine out of 10 businesses that hire ex-offenders believe them to be reliable, good at their job, punctual and trustworthy, according to a poll published last year. Estimates suggest that more than 11 million people in the UK have a criminal conviction, with most offences occurring before the age of 30. Well-known employers including The Timpson Group – where approximately 10% of the workforce has a criminal conviction – report that working with ex-offenders has boosted their reputation. Justice secretary Dominic Raab said that getting prisoners and ex-offenders into work would offer them a “second chance” to lead a more positive life. “Breaking the cycle of crime is critical to our mission to dri
Jo Faragher has been an employment and business journalist for 20 years. She regularly contributes to Personnel Today and writes features for a number of national business and membership magazines.

