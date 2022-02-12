AnxietyDepressionStressMental health conditionsCoronavirus

Pandemic anxieties not disappearing anytime soon for older workers

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Covid-19 restrictions may be poised to disappear almost completely later this month, but many older people – many of them still of working age – remain anxious, demotivated and even depressed about life ‘beyond’ the pandemic. Research by the charity Age UK has highlighted what it is calling the “alarming” and ongoing impact the pandemic has had on the mental health and confidence of many older people, including in some cases accelerating previous or chronic health conditions. Many older people are reporting their sleep patterns remain disturbed, and that they now lack the confidence or motivation to get back to doing normal everyday activities. In some cases, older people were reporting feeling hopeless and even suicidal, Age UK warned. The research argued that, compared to before the pandemic, 4.1 million older people (33%) said they now felt more anxious, with a similar percentage (34% or 4.3 million people) feeling less motivated to do the things they enjoy. Further research had indicated that, during the pandemic, the proportion of over-70s who were depressed had doubled, with 1.8 million people aged 60 and over reporting moderate to severe depressive symptoms in the summer of 2021, the charity said. Older people with depression frequently experience physical symptoms, such as tiredness, weight loss, and problems sleeping. The research found that 2.9 million (23%) of older people agreed they were finding it harder to remember things now than they did at the start of the pandemic, and only 4.3 million (34%) disagreed that they had been sleeping well.

Older worker wellbeing

Pandemic forcing older workers to change retirement plans 'Fulfilling' jobs for older workers could benefit health and wellbeing How occupational health can support older workers
In addition, 5.1 million (41%) said they felt lonely, 3.4 million (27%) said they now sp
Avatar

Nic Paton is consulting editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Half of paramedics suffering from burnout

HR struggling because of increasing employee burnout

How ‘Top Employers’ are supporting business growth with...

Pandemic causing stress and sleep ‘crisis’ among school...

Less than half rate UK firms’ mental health...

‘Avoid clinical language to get construction workers to...

Lack of sleep affecting patient care, warn NHS...

Two-thirds of doctors feeling overwhelmed

More than quarter of a million waiting for...

Burnout spiralling among customer-facing workers