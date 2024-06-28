Euro 2024: Employers must support employees facing domestic abuse

One in five employees could be coping with domestic abuse, with the Euros football tournament potentially putting them at extra risk.

According to employee assistance programme (EAP) provider Health Assured, employers have a duty of care to provide support to staff at a time when tensions could be heightened.

It cites research from Lancaster University that found a 38% increase in domestic abuse when the England team played.

West Mercia Police also recently reported that domestic violence reports increased by 11% the day after an England match.

Health Assured is encouraging companies to look out for signs that an individual might be dealing with domestic abuse, which could include unexplained injuries, mood changes or increased absence.

Other potential signs could be a partner “stalking” an employee at their place of work or waiting outside for them to finish.

There are a number of ways companies can provide support, the company added. These include:

Creating a confidential and safe space to talk, ensuring all conversations are confidential.

Offering training to leaders on how to support employees experiencing domestic abuse.

Signpost to relevant information such as advice lines and charities that may be able to help.

Be flexible in terms of working arrangements or allowing extra time to deal with their circumstances and focus on their wellbeing.

Offering practical support such as alerting reception staff to the identity of the abuser, offering safe car parking facilities and ensuring that they are accompanied to their car.

Providing mental health support and possibly access to counselling.

Bertrand Stern-Gillet, CEO at Health Assured, said: “Whilst the Euros, and other football events, do not directly cause domestic abuse, offences increase dramatically while matches are played, highlighting a vast problem within the UK that must be understood and addressed.

“We believe it is immensely important to be aware of the increased risk and spotlight the need to support and protect vulnerable victims.

“With the evidence showing that UK businesses lose as much as £14bn a year as a result of domestic abuse, there’s both a personal and financial impact to consider.

“It’s essential for leaders to provide necessary support to victims who may not have the ability to use their voice and reach out for the help they require.”

England will face their first game in the knock-out stages of the Euros tournament on Sunday, against Slovakia.

A number of companies offer formalised support and additional leave for staff who experience domestic abuse, such as Vodafone.

