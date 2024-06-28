Personnel TodayCollective redundancyLatest NewsIndustrial action / strikesJob creation and losses

Tata Steel considers earlier Port Talbot closure due to strike

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Image: Leighton Collins / Shutterstock.com
Image: Leighton Collins / Shutterstock.com

Tata Steel could close its Port Talbot furnaces earlier than planned if strike action goes ahead next month.

Unite announced last week that an indefinite strike involving 1,500 workers would take place from 8 July – the first strike involving UK steelworkers in 40 years – over Tata Steel’s plans to close its blast furnaces.

Unite members are currently taking part in action short of a strike, including working to rule and declining any overtime.

Some 2,800 jobs are expected to be lost when the furnaces close. The closure is currently scheduled for September, but Tata Steel has said it could be forced to close them when the strike begins next month for safety reasons.

Tata Steel Port Talbot strike

Almost 3,000 roles to be cut at Port Talbot steel plant 

Tata steelworkers vote in favour of historic strike

Tata Steel threatens to withhold enhanced redundancy package

A Tata Steel spokesperson said: “In the coming days, if we cannot be certain that we are able to continue to safely and stably operate our assets through the period of strike action, we will not have any choice but to pause or stop heavy end operations (including both blast furnaces) on the Port Talbot site.

“That is not a decision we would take lightly, and we recognise that it would prove extremely costly and disruptive throughout the supply chain, but the safety of people on or around our sites will always take priority over everything else.

“The company again calls for Unite to withdraw its industrial action and join Community and GMB unions in giving consideration to the company’s proposed Memorandum of Understanding, which puts forward a wide-ranging proposal including generous employee support packages, training, and skills development.”

The spokesperson added that it was taking legal action to challenge the validity of Unite’s strike ballot.

Members of the Community and GMB unions have also voted for strike action.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite is fighting for the future of the steel industry. We have secured serious investment from Labour to safeguard jobs.

“Tata putting out a statement to shut or pause its blast furnaces three months earlier than they intended to is the latest In a long line of threats that won’t deter us. The Unite campaign is not about selling jobs, it’s about securing the long-term future of steel making in this country for thousands of workers in Port Talbot and South Wales.

“We call on the real decision makers in Mumbai to take hold of this dispute, sit down, negotiate and realise that the investment secured will be good for the company and workers.”

The Tata Steel spokesperson added: “We understand the impact of our restructuring will have on many employees and contractors, but we remain committed to a just transition and – pending a government-backed grant funding agreement – to the £1.25bn investment in low-CO2 steelmaking, which will ensure Tata Steel has a long and sustainable future in the UK.”

Sign up to our weekly round-up of HR news and guidance

Receive the Personnel Today Direct e-newsletter every Wednesday

OptOut
This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

 

Employee relations opportunities on Personnel Today


Browse more Employee Relations jobs

Ashleigh is editor of OHW+ and HR and wellbeing editor at Personnel Today. Ashleigh's areas of interest include employee health and wellbeing, equality and inclusion and skills development. She has hosted many webinars for Personnel Today, on topics including employee retention, financial wellbeing and menopause support. Prior to joining Personnel Today in 2018, she covered the road transport sector for Commercial Motor and Motor Transport magazines, touching on some of the employment and wellbeing issues experienced by those in road haulage.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

A third work through pain rather than take...

MPs set out recommendations to address teacher supply...

How AI can solve application overload

Air traffic control boss defends engineers’ remote working

North-south ‘healthy life expectancy’ gap could take 50...

Employment tribunal fees criticised for ‘pricing workers out...

Leaky blood vessels could be key to long...

Median pay awards fall as UK enters recession

Line manager support key to long Covid return...

Obesity now costing UK plc nearly £100bn, and...