Euros and sun: beware a ‘whirlwind of HR chaos’

World Productivity Day (it was yesterday – wait, you didn’t know?), the Euros, Wimbledon tennis and the arrival of summer have all come together to cause a rather worrying meteorological HR phenomenon …

At the Personnel Today office we often discuss the weather.

At 1pm someone will inevitably ask, while peering out cautiously: “What’s it doing out there?”

Reassuring advice will be given: “You should be OK to make it to Greggs and back”.

Or my favourite: “Did you hear that rain last night?”

“Hear it? I was fully immersed in it.”

This is all very British of course. And hybrid working has added a new dimension: “What’s it doing in Croydon, Littlehampton, Maidstone, Lewisham …”

And this isn’t just small talk. Like the rain itself, weather permeates every activity, including HR it seems, judging by this week’s emails warning of a “heatwave”.

BrightHR are particularly excited about this: “Temperatures are predicted to reach as high as 29C – matching those in Ibiza,” they froth.

Euros mania

As a result, today, Friday 21 June, a mild, partially sunny day, has seen a 150% uplift in annual leave compared with the month’s daily average. BrightHR says: “hotter weather, Euros mania, and summer solstice celebrations have all come together to make it one of the most booked-off days of the year.”

Clearly I’d underestimated the number of druids among UK employees. It strikes me as odd too, that the Euros are mentioned, considering England played – in a manner – yesterday. But I’m splitting hairs; after the dreadful weather so far this year it’s no surprise that at the hint of some sunshine we’re all downing tools.

Flood of holiday requests

Businesses will find themselves facing a flurry of last-minute sickness, absences, and annual leave requests, says Bright HR. Alan Price, the firm’s CEO, warns: “If previous heatwaves in the UK are anything to go by, businesses should be preparing themselves for a whirlwind of HR chaos, from employees calling in sick to enjoy the sun to a flood of last-minute holiday requests.”

Price, knows how to deal with this whirlwind. “Employers should remind staff of the terms in their contracts, policies, and company handbooks regarding the required notice period for taking leave – and remember that they have reasonable grounds to refuse any requests that would leave them understaffed. Sharing this information with all employees can help curb a wave of spontaneous requests and keep productivity high.”

This will put a stop to HR storm-chasing no doubt. Shame, it was all getting rather exciting.

Get back to work!

So, a whirlwind of HR chaos – and so soon after World Productivity Day, who’d have thought?

Yes, 20 June was this most special day – a day to highlight ways of doing tasks better and achieve more in less time, so says the fascinating Days of the Year website.

Apparently, the day is celebrated to “inspire individuals and organisations to boost their productivity. It reminds us that by adopting smarter work strategies, we can improve our performance and overall wellbeing.”

Nigel Dunn, managing director EMEA North at Danish audio equipment firm Jabra, uses the occasion to tell us that organisations need to prioritise their employees. “This is especially important for younger generations who are learning the ropes. Our research found that while 70% of Gen Z feel satisfied in their jobs, 69% report feeling burnt out, and 55% expect to change jobs within the next year.”

Yes, yes, fine. But how should we have celebrated World Productivity Day? Among its suggestions Days of the Year advises us to “Indulge in a beverage that boosts your focus. This could be a cup of coffee, green tea, or even a smoothie. Consider it your elixir for heightened alertness and creativity​​.”

Hmmm… so not a pint of lager in the sun, while watching the football on a giant screen?

