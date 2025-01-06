MP puts forward ‘Safe Leave’ Bill for domestic abuse victims

An MP plans to introduce a Bill this week that would give victims of domestic abuse access to paid time off work so they could stay safe.

Labour MP for Gloucester Alex McIntyre will table the Domestic Abuse (Safe Leave) Bill in the House of Commons on Tuesday (7 January). His Private Member’s Bill proposes the right to 10 days’ paid “safe leave”, although this would be subject to consultation.

Private Members’ Bills can be introduced by any member of parliament or the Lords, but parliamentary time given to them is limited so not every proposed Bill becomes law.

McIntyre said he had met with organisations in his local constituency to discuss the work they do to support survivors, and many had raised the need for better support from employers.

He told PA News: “The Bill proposes a right to paid safe leave for people experiencing domestic abuse to address issues related to that abuse.

“This could include, for example, finding a place of safety, dealing with health or housing issues, childcare, attending court or police interviews, attending counselling etc.”

He added that the Bill aligned with Labour’s pledges to halve violence against women and girls over the next decade.

McIntyre is not the first MP to raise the issue of employer support for domestic violence victims in parliament.

In 2021, then business minister Paul Scully wrote an open letter to employers, calling on them to be a vital “bridge” in terms of offering workers support.

He launched a review looking into how measures such as flexible working or salary advances can help workers facing such situations.

Kevin Poulter, employment partner at law firm Freeths pointed out that many employers will already support staff in situations where they are unsafe or are facing challenges in their personal lives, without any direct legal obligation.

Employers including Vodafone and the charity Villiers Park Educational Trust have policies in place that include paid leave for victims of domestic abuse, for example.

Guidance has also been published by the CIPD and the Equality and Human Rights Commission on how to support staff facing domestic abuse, with a recommendation of 10 days’ paid leave.

Poulter said: “Many employers will support staff in situations where they are unsafe or facing challenges in their personal lives, even though there may be no direct legal obligation to do so.

“Although a law to provide minimum standards of protection and pay for employees suffering domestic abuse will surely provide security and reduce some anxiety about work, it will be critical for employers to understand the circumstances in which the law will apply, the potential cost to the business and how each situation will be assessed and, if necessary, determined (both at the time and in any later legal dispute which may follow).

“Given the private and distressing nature of domestic violence, it is unlikely that victims will embrace litigation in the employment tribunal to enforce such rights and alternative methods of resolution which favour privacy should also be considered.”

