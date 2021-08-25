BEIS champions domestic abuse initiative for employers

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has joined the Employers’ Initiative on Domestic Abuse (EIDA) as a ‘beacon’ member, supporting its employees who may have been victims or who are at risk of violence or intimidation at home. The announcement follows a wider BEIS consultation, aimed at increasing support for victims of domestic abuse across the UK, including a review in January 2021 looking at workplace support.
Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.