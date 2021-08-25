Domesitic abuseDepartment for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS)Latest News

BEIS champions domestic abuse initiative for employers

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has joined the Employers’ Initiative on Domestic Abuse (EIDA) as a ‘beacon’ member, supporting its employees who may have been victims or who are at risk of violence or intimidation at home. The announcement follows a wider BEIS consultation, aimed at increasing support for victims of domestic abuse across the UK, including a review in January 2021 looking at workplace support. It found that few employers are aware of the signs of domestic abuse, and even fewer have a clear policy in place to support survivors. Business minister Paul Scully said: “Home should always be a safe place, but for many this sadly isn’t the case. For anyone experiencing or at risk from domestic abuse, I want to make sure help and support is readily available to them in the workplace. “No one should have to suffer in silence, and that’s why my department is joining the Employers’ Initiative on Domestic Abuse to ensure employees get the support they need. I would urge more businesses to join this important initiative, as this simple step could have a life-changing impact on domestic abuse survivors.” Benefits of becoming an EIDA beacon member include access to training, including specialists who can offer a strategic review of domestic abuse and action, and support implementing HR processes and pro
