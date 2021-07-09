Fit for WorkOHW+Sickness absence management

Requests for sick notes jump 78%

by Ashleigh Webber
by Ashleigh Webber Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The number of requests for sick notes leapt in May, according to an on-demand GP service. Gogodoc reported a 78% increase in requests for sick notes compared with April. Twenty-two per cent of these requests related to stress, 18% to anxiety, and 12% to depression, which the GP service said highlighted just how much the pandemic has affected workers’ mental health and wellbeing. The remaining 48% of sick note requests made in May related to other health issues, including physical injuries. May saw the highest number of sick notes issued by Gogodoc since the coronavirus pandemic began. If employees are off work for more than seven days, they need to give their employer a sick note that has been issued by their GP. “While lockdown restrictions are being lifted throughout the country, our stats show that people are still really suffering from ill health – which is a result of such a challenging period of lockdowns which is continuing to affect the nation both physically and mentally,” said Gogodoc medical director Dr Ashish Srivastava. “With the nation being granted more freedoms and events and team sports back on the agenda, following a long period of people leading sedentary lifestyles, it’s no wonder injuries are on the rise given people are using muscles and exercising more than they have been during lockdown. “It’s crucial that those who are struggling with their health, whether it be physically or mentally, take the necessary steps to rest and recuperate. A quick video consultation to your GP is often all you need to request a sick note and provide you with some much-needed time off.” It’s been widely reported that many people have been reluctant to see their GP with a health concern during the Covid-19 pandemic. Nursing provider RedArc said this reluctance
Ashleigh Webber

Ashleigh has been a trade journalist since 2012. She covers all aspects of HR, recruitment and employment issues for Personnel Today, as well as occupational health and wellbeing for OHW+. Prior to joining Personnel Today she covered the logistics and transport sectors.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

OH’s leadership key to tackling mental health post...

Workplace health reform back in the spotlight –...

OH applauded for ‘absolutely amazing’ response to the...

Breaking down barriers and misconceptions around menopause

OH access vital for long Covid return to...

More than two million in England could have...

Information overload on health and wellbeing benefits?

Five ways for OH to help with ‘Covid...

Why health surveillance is roaring back as a...

Nine in 10 Covid sufferers have ongoing symptoms