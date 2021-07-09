Social care workers deserve extra £7,000 a year

[pullquote]It is appalling that many of society’s most valued workers are experiencing the devastating consequences of poverty, from the risk of homelessness to avoidable mental health challenges. So long as people can access easier and less responsible work for more money, it will be an impossibility to close the recruitment gap in the sector” – Teresa Exelby, chief people officer[/pullquote]Community Integrated Care commissioned independent analysis of frontline support worker roles and its report, Unfair To Care, provides in-depth evidence that breaks the stereotype that social care is a “low-skilled” sector. This research, by job evaluation experts Korn Ferry, has led to calls for the government to provide an immediate and fair pay rise to social care workers and deliver a robust social care sector people plan, which ensures long-term parity of pay with other public funded sectors. The average pay for support workers in England who assist people to live independently in the community is £17,695 or £9.05 per hour – 45p per hour below the Real Living Wage.