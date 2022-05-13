Latest NewsMental healthWellbeingHR TechnologyHR Podcasts

What is employee wellbeing? Gethin Nadin talks to Oven-Ready HR

by Chris Taylor
by Chris Taylor Image: Gethin Nadin
Image: Gethin Nadin

In this episode of Oven-Ready HR, host Chris Taylor talks to author, speaker and psychologist Gethin Nadin. 

Gethin is one of the world’s top employee experience and wellbeing influencers, and his work has been featured in the FT, Forbes, The Guardian and HuffPost. Gethin is also chair of the UK government-backed Engage for Success Wellbeing Thought Action Group and a fellow at the RSA.

This episode covers:

How many pillars of wellbeing are there?
Gethin believes that there are broadly five pillars of wellbeing: physical, financial, emotional, community and leisure.

Why should organisations be concerned about wellbeing?
Gethin argues that organisations that commit to employee wellbeing benefit from increased profits and shareholder returns. When an organisation is seen to care for its employees, employees perform better in terms of improved customer service, productivity and outcomes.

How much wellbeing tech is evidenced based?
Gethin estimates that there are some 400,000 wellbeing apps available for download but warns that the majority of this technology is scientifically unproven despite some being recommended by healthcare organisations such as the NHS. He warns that some apps could actually cause harm by creating a sense of over-reliance and self-diagnosis.

What is ‘psychological reactance’?
‘Psychological reactance’ is the term used to describe human behaviour when we’re told something that we feel threatens our freedom. Gethin explains that messages surrounding health and financial wellbeing often fail because organisations use ‘negative associations’ as opposed to ‘positive’ ones.

Employee burnout and toxic work cultures
Having work-based friends is effective in employees not feeling isolated or alone at work. Gethin argues that employee burnout is most likely to be caused by poor organisational design and structure. A lack of autonomy, not feeling appreciated, a lack of direction and unrealistic deadlines all contribute to burnout.

How do we start a wellbeing strategy?
Gethin outlines the first steps an organisation needs to take when embarking on an employee wellbeing journey.  These include asking ‘why are we doing it?’ and ‘what do we hope to get out of it?’,  whilst keeping the employee front and centre of the strategy.

Chris Taylor

Chris Taylor is host of the Oven-Ready HR Podcast.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Workers feeing increasingly anxious, burnt out and fearful...

Spain plans menstrual leave for painful periods

How employers can support women during the HRT...

What it really means to be mentally fit

The seven dimensions of wellness at work (webinar)

Are we happy now? New research Sugar-coats working...

Link suggested between poor sleep and stubborn weight...

Solicitor unfairly dismissed during cancer recovery awarded £17k

HRT shortage: employers should consider working adjustments for...

Ill health and Covid force 400,000 out of...