How to support a return to work during cancer treatment

Returning to work while undergoing or recovering from cancer treatment can be daunting. Cancer survivor Barbara Wilson outlines how employers should consider supporting an employee in this situation.

With the recent announcements from the Royal Family, cancer has been catapulted back onto the top of the national news agenda. The World Health Organisation has predicted that cancer cases are set to rise by 75% by 2050, and this is not just among the “older generation” – the National Library of Medicine found that mortality for all cancers is most common in adults aged 35-69.

The good news is that an increasing number of cases are successfully being managed, with survival rates doubling over the past 50 years, and this will only continue to grow.

With survival rates rising and diagnoses among younger people increasing, cancer will only become more prevalent in the workplace. Employers risk losing precious talent if tailored support is not put in place sooner rather than later.

Challenges returning to work

There is a critical need to provide enhanced support to employees both during and post-treatment. A survey from Working With Cancer shows that 39% of those with a cancer diagnosis did not have a phased return to work and 30% had to take leave during their treatment.

Returning to work after cancer treatment can be extremely difficult and it is a journey that employees should not be forced to navigate alone. The barriers can be complex and can vary from person to person, but can be overcome if managers demonstrate empathy, flexibility and pragmatism.

It is vital that employers implement proactive policies that recognise the needs of those who wish to work during their treatment, or are returning to work after a period of absence. Cultivating an environment where employees are encouraged to feel secure discussing the impact of their cancer treatment and its side effects on their work is key.

Employers must do more to offer a personalised approach – whether that be a change in tasks, altered hours or flexible working, to give a few examples.

Supporting employees is even more vital considering the skills shortages employers are facing – no organisation would want to lose a talented employee.

Managers and colleagues may not fully grasp the significant impact a cancer diagnosis has on an individual. Often employers overlook the diverse impact of cancer, resorting to an impersonal ‘one size fits all’ approach. There are over 200 different cancers and many different treatments. The mental and physical challenges that employees face mean each individual needs to be treated as such and a ‘return to work’ programme must be customised.

Best practice

I would suggest the following as a starting point when supporting an employee who wishes to return to work during their cancer treatment:

Review existing policies and processes to ensure that they are fit for purpose in accommodating those with primary or advanced cancer

Train HR managers, line managers and employees around how to support a colleague affected by cancer. This should encompass people with a cancer diagnosis, as well as those balancing work with caring for a loved one with cancer

Introduce a buddy system or support network to ease the transition back to work. Providing peer support can make the process of returning much less daunting

Consider one to one coaching for employees and their managers.

The shift towards a personalised support system for people transitioning back to work following a cancer diagnosis is more crucial now than ever before.

