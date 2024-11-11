Fit for WorkDisabilityMental health conditionsReturn to work and rehabilitationMusculoskeletal disorders

Government to link ‘good’ work to good health within employment reforms

by Nic Paton
by Nic Paton Shutterstock
The government has emphasised the links between ‘good’ work and good health as it prepares to publish a white paper on reforming employment support.

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall and health and social care secretary Wes Streeting visited the North Central London WorkWell service last week to see how early health interventions are helping to keep people in work or get them back to work.

With more than 100,000 people, almost 20%, across north London currently out of work because of long-term sickness, WorkWell pilots connect thousands of people to local support services such as physiotherapy and counselling to help them stay or return to work, the government has said.

Ill health and work

Government expert board set up to tackle ill-health worklessness

Use OH to tackle post-pandemic worklessness, SOM urges government

The visit was also part of the build-up to the publication of a new ‘Get Britain Working’ white paper, which will work to develop locally-led health, work and skills initiatives to drive down the near-record 2.8 million people out of work because of long-term sickness.

Kendall said: “Good work is good for health and good for our economy too. That’s why our Get Britain Working White Paper will join up work, health and skills plans to tackle economic inactivity and boost employment across the country.”

Streeting added: “Our sick society has forced record numbers of people out of work, holding back our economy and costing taxpayers’ eye watering sums.

“WorkWell will be part of our mission to help people live healthy, fulfilling lives and having rewarding careers, because prevention is better than cure,” he said.

The upcoming Getting Britain Working white paper will introduce a new jobs and careers service to help get more people into work, and get on in their work, by linking jobseekers with employers, with an increased focus on skills and careers.

It will also work to encourage a more joined-up work, health and skills plans to tackle economic inactivity and boost employment, led by mayors and local areas.

There will also be a new ‘Youth Guarantee’ so that every young person is given the opportunity to earn or learn.

Nic Paton is consultant editor of OHW+. One of the country's foremost workplace health journalists, Nic has written for OHW+ and Occupational Health & Wellbeing since 2001, and edited the magazine from 2018.

