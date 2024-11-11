Number of nurses quitting early increases by 43%

The number of nurses quitting the profession early in England is rising at a huge rate, according to analysis by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

Since 2021, the number of UK-educated nursing staff leaving the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) register within 10 years of joining has increased by 43%, while the number leaving in the first five years has risen by 67%.

The union and professional body estimates that, if the current rate continues, then by 2029, 11,000 nursing staff will have left the vocation without spending a decade in the job.

The RCN is warning health ministers that they face a “perfect storm” of more staff leaving and fewer joining the profession, threatening patient care.

The government is planning to modernise the NHS and shift care into the community, requiring tens of thousands of additional nurses in community settings. However, by 2036 the estimated shortfall in community nurses is expected to be 37,000.

According to the NMC’s leavers survey, nursing staff cite poor physical and mental health, burnout or exhaustion, and changes in personal circumstances as key reasons for leaving nursing outside of retirement.

RCN general secretary and chief executive Professor Nicola Ranger said: “Nursing is an incredible career and it should be one for life, but thousands are quitting early because they are burnt out, underpaid and demoralised. It is a heartbreaking state of affairs for those who want to spend their lives caring for others.

“Every nurse who walks away takes with them their skill, expertise and passion for care. That’s terrible for patients but also represents lost investment for government too. Much more needs to be done to attract people into nursing and keep them once they’re there. If no action is taken, the shift from hospital to community will be impossible to deliver.

“The health secretary urged staff to stay and help him reform the NHS. He needs to give them a reason to stay. We urgently need new investment in nursing, including through better pay. Waiving the loans of those who commit to a career nursing in the NHS and public sector is crucial. The government cannot afford to wait.”

RCN analysis of the latest regional data from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) shows the number of people accepted onto nursing courses fell in every region in England – up to 40% in some areas – between 2020 and 2023.

The RCN said government must take two approaches to boost recruitment and retention, and ease staff shortages. First, substantially raising pay to make nursing more attractive. Second, agreeing to waive the graduate loans for nursing staff who agree to stay working in the NHS and public sector.

