GPs often ‘a barrier’ stopping black men being tested for prostate cancer

Nearly a third (32%) of black men have not had a prostate cancer test because their GP either refused to test them or said it was not necessary, a survey has found.

The study of 2,000 black men by Prostate Cancer Research found that 69% of those polled had either not had or not requested a prostate cancer test (PSA) from their GP in the past year.

When asked why not, for many it was because they experienced “barriers” at their GP, it concluded. A total of 22% said it was because their GP had said having a test was unnecessary. This is despite black men having twice the risk of developing the disease than the overall adult male population.

A further 10% said their GP had refused to give them a test. A similar percentage (11%) said they were forced to cancel because they could not get the time off work.

In all, almost one in four who requested a PSA test over the past year had not been able to get one, Prostate Cancer Research said.

More positively however, as many as 80% said they would get screened if there was a national screening programme for black men. A similarly high percentage, 82%, said they would be willing in principle to get tested.

A quarter (25%) said they believed racial discrimination had stopped them or a loved one from being routinely screened.

Less than one in three members of the black community were aware that black men are at double the risk from this form of cancer, the survey also found.

However, nearly two-thirds (64%) said they would be comfortable discussing the condition. On the flip side, not knowing enough about it or what to say often prevented this potentially lifesaving conversation from happening.

Oliver Kemp, chief executive of Prostate Cancer Research, said: “It is vital we raise awareness not only among the community but also among healthcare professionals and policymakers.

“We are calling on GPs to be mindful of black men’s greater risk when considering PSA testing, and on government to introduce screening for men in high-risk groups.”