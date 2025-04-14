How to build a culture that empowers neurodivergent leaders

It is not just neurodiverse employees who need supporting in the workplace, but leaders too. Proactively encouraging and fostering the talents of neurodiverse leaders will pay dividends in terms of innovation and, ultimately, business growth, argues Keira Wallis.

With ADHD assessment wait times stretching on for longer than ever – with some NHS trusts closing their waiting lists to new referrals – employer support has never been more important.

A BBC investigation last year revealed nearly 200,000 people are stuck on waiting lists, highlighting the urgent need for workplace solutions.

There is evidence of a gear-shift in employer support, with our data showing a 400% increase in employers offering neurodevelopmental support since 2022.

While many discussions focus on accommodations and support for the wider workforce, fewer organisations ask: “What do neurodivergent leaders need?”.

In my experience, many managers face pressure to mask neurodivergent traits because of expectations to fit conventional leadership models.

This can lead to cognitive overload from balancing people management, and a lack of workplace adjustments tailored to leadership responsibilities.

Research has also shown managers are not always comfortable talking about their neurodivergence at work, with Acas finding 39% of line managers find it difficult to have conversations about it.

Businesses must therefore ensure they shift their focus to embracing neurodiversity in leaders, as well as the wider workforce. This will foster inclusivity through supporting different thinking styles, enabling managers to better support their teams.

Redefining leadership expectations

Many leadership models may value more neurotypical traits such as extroversion, high social engagement, and quick decision making.

Rather than focusing on traditional success metrics such as results, verbal communication and visibility, businesses should consider including long-term impact and team morale as KPIs.”

In my experience of working with neurodivergent leaders in the past however, they may have alternative strengths such as deep, analytical thinking, problem-solving, and creativity yet may struggle with traditional leadership expectations.

Rather than focusing on traditional success metrics such as results, verbal communication and visibility, businesses should consider including long-term impact and team morale as KPIs.

Businesses should help people feel their individual management style is valued through listening to what they need to help them thrive. For example, businesses can signal their support for neurodivergent leaders by allowing flexible working, such as ‘recovery time’ after high-social interaction days and time to attend therapy appointments.

Individualised wellbeing

It’s important that businesses don’t make assumptions about what individual leaders might need but take the time to work with them to understand their unique situations.

If people feel that adjusting their working environment will make them more productive – such as using noise-cancelling headphones or using specific task management apps that work for them, these should be considered.

Providing access to one-to-one coaching can also be an effective way of supporting neurodiverse leaders as this can support them to reflect on any workplace adjustments they might need, and how to best communicate this with their teams.

For example, some leaders may take medication that helps them to focus. If this is most effective at certain times of day, they might want to coordinate with their team to avoid tasks that require deep analysis during less effective periods.

Offer training and peer support

Leadership can be an isolating experience, so a strong peer support system can empower people to navigate challenges and build confidence.

Building an inclusive culture starts from the top, and this does not only include championing neurodiversity at a board level but ensuring that individuals have the tools to thrive and grow, whatever their position in the business.”

Businesses can facilitate groups whereby neurodivergent leaders are paired with other leaders in the business, to encourage honest conversations about their mental health or to share experiences.

This creates a psychologically safe environment where managers can be open about their needs. For example, if a leader finds having many verbal meetings exhausting, they can talk through their options such as replacing some with written updates or delegating to other team members.

These peer support sessions also provide an opportunity for others in the business to talk through the support that has enabled them to thrive. These networks can also help normalise neurodivergent leadership styles, encouraging people to embrace their differences, rather than masking them.

Building an inclusive culture

With a report by PWC finding that one in four employees are considering quitting due to mental health struggles and with MindFoward Alliance finding neurodivergent individuals are 33% more likely to face these challenges, businesses must foster a supportive environment where neurodiverse leaders want to stay.

Building an inclusive culture starts from the top, and this does not only include championing neurodiversity at a board level but ensuring that individuals have the tools to thrive and grow, whatever their position in the business.

Neurodiverse leaders and employees offer unique perspectives, and leadership qualities that can drive innovation in the workplace, and ultimately business growth.

By prioritising education, accommodations, and empathy, employers can ensure people feel valued and supported.

