Half of migraine sufferers keep it secret from their employer

Nearly half of people suffering from migraine (43%) try to keep their condition secret from their employer for fear of it being held against them, according to a study.

The survey of 4,210 people across Europe by the European Migraine & Headache Alliance (EMHA) and The Migraine Trust found stigma around the condition and misunderstanding is still widespread.

For example, more than a quarter (26%) of respondents who did not have migraine believed the condition is “nothing more than strong headache”.

Almost all those affected (93%) believed the public lacks a proper understanding of the condition. As a result, more than a third (35%) admitted to delaying or avoiding seeking medical advice because of feelings of embarrassment and the fear of judgment from healthcare professionals.

The survey highlighted that 74% of those affected felt medical professionals do not take their condition seriously.

When it came to the workplace, 62% of respondents believed their condition had influenced how their employers assessed their value.

This was, in part, why the 43% had chosen not to disclose their condition to their employer, despite many acknowledging difficulties in completing work tasks as a result.

Individuals expressed feeling additionally stigmatised because of the general lack of understanding about the condition, making them hesitant to share their health status at work.

However, a significant 80% of non-full-time workers reported experiencing a negative impact on their careers because of migraines. Stigma left people with the condition feeling angry, lonely and sad, the researchers also concluded.

Peter Goadsby, professor of neurology at King’s College London and one of the study authors, said: “The data from the survey is a wakeup call to clinicians that highlights an important dimension of burden of migraine to our patients.”

Robert Music, chief executive of The Migraine Trust, added: “Far too many people think migraine is just a bad headache. As a result, those living with the condition often face a lack of empathy, understanding and support.

“In reality, migraine affects the whole body and can impact every area of life including mental health, relationships and ability to work. It is vital that we start to tackle stigma so that the one in seven who live with migraine are no longer made to feel invisible, be taken seriously or feel like a burden,” Music added.