Increasing use of skills assessments in hiring

Almost all employers (96%) are looking at candidates’ ability to learn new skills and assessing for transferable skills that will be beneficial as roles evolve, research has found.

HireVue’s global trends report for 2024, which is based on a survey of 6,000 hiring professionals including 900 in the UK and more than 2,300 job candidates, finds that organisations are putting more emphasis on candidates’ potential than their past job experience to ensure they have the required capabilities in their organisations.

Thirty-four per cent are using skills assessments in the recruitment process, up from 29% the year prior. Sixty-five per cent of this group are specifically using these assessments to determine potential.

One in five have replaced the need for a CV with skills-based assessments. This has not been a difficult shift for candidates, with 83% of job seekers feeling comfortable completing skills assessments and 71% stating they are aware of their transferable skills.

Recognising that the scarcity of talent is set to continue, 44% of organisations have turned to internal promotions to fill vacancies and avoid external recruitment fees.

Nearly half (46%) want to attract and retain mature workers, and the perception that a candidate’s desire for remote work is a barrier to recruitment has dropped by 14% over the past two years with more organisations shifting to virtual job interviews.

Tom Cornell, senior occupational psychologist at HireVue said this strategy helps boost employee engagement and loyalty, as well as save costs.

“By embracing mature workers and internal mobility, businesses can access a wider talent pool, build a more diverse workforce, and gain a competitive edge in a very competitive job market,” she said.

Employers are making increasing use of artificial intelligence in their recruitment, and 30% have increased their technology budgets within the last year to capitalise on the benefits it can deliver.

Fifty-one per cent of organisations that have implemented automation said it has saved time, enabling candidates to join the organisation quickly. It has also taken tedious tasks away from recruiters (50%) and reduced cost (45%).

Recruitment and resourcing opportunities on Personnel Today



Browse more recruitment and resourcing jobs