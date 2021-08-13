Working from homeHybrid workingBenefitsFlexible workingLatest News

Lower pay for home workers ‘unfair and illogical’

by Adam McCulloch
by Adam McCulloch Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Calls for home workers to be paid less have been labelled ‘illogical’ and ‘unfair’ by a company that has published research finding the average UK salary would be significantly higher if it had increased at the same rate as commuting costs over the past 10 years. Software firm Factorial HR conducted research in response to the calls for lower salaries that looked at the annual increase in both the price of rail fares and the average wage (not adjusted for inflation). Analysis revealed that the price of train tickets had gone up by 44 percentage points since 2010, while the median weekly wage was only 18 percentage points greater than it was at that time. In short, the average annual UK salary would be £6,000 higher if it increased at the same rate as rail fares in the past 10 years. The research also found that the largest increase in the average weekly wage was +3.5% (in 2018), compared with the largest annual increase in rail fares of +6.2% (in 2011). The study was conducted in response to calls made this week for home workers to be paid less than their colleagues. From this, it was calculated what the average UK salary would be £711 a week, as opposed to £586 if it had increased at the same rate as rail tickets, or £36,972, compared with £30,472. Bernat Farrero, CEO of Factorial HR, said: “There is clearly a disparity between th
Adam McCulloch

Adam McCulloch is a freelance writer and production editor who has worked in sectors including travel, aviation, agriculture, music, theatre and social work. He also works for a national newspaper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

CIPD chief slams government’s ‘mixed messages’ on homeworking

Hybrid working: Could a home office loan be...

Flexible working is ‘here to stay’ confirms minister...

Lawyers warn of rise in indirect discrimination claims...

Sharp divisions emerge between leaders and workers over...

Large rise in lawyers who want to work...

Labour would legislate on flexible working

‘No jab, no return’- the legal landscape

Why home worker risk assessments must be on...

Summer 2021: six potential issues for employers