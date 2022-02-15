How nutritional screening can identify and minimise long Covid risk

Farrara, et al. 2020). Not surprisingly, a vital component of the immune system is nutrition, specifically proteins and the amino acids from which they are made. In a recent interview with the BBC (2021), a professor of nutritional immunology within medicine from the University of Southampton, Prof Philip Calder, explained that “during infection, proteins are drawn from the muscle and broken down into amino acids, which the immune system uses to make new proteins”. Many people find that they lose weight and experience muscle weakness during illness because of increased requirements for protein and energy. This increase continues post-infection to support the recovery stage. However, it can be impeded by several factors, such as poor appetite, fatigue, presence of anosmia and ageusia, co-morbidities and socioeconomic factors such as finances, access to food, living situations and support, (Berry, 2021). Therefore, some individuals, such as older adults and those with chronic conditions, are at increased risk of developing malnutrition (Farrara, et al. 2020), which can be both a cause and consequence of immune dysfunction (Gem COVID, 2020). Throughout the pandemic, it has been observed that some cohorts of the population have been affected disNutrition plays a vital role in the immune system's ability to fight off, and recover from, infection. Steven Pearson-Brown explains how nutritional screening can identify and minimise the risk of long Covid, and shares some of the screening tools OH practioners might use. The immune system provides vital protection against the world around us. This complex system not only seeks to find and destroy pathogens, but it also facilitates the repair and replacements of parts of the body which become damaged due to the infection and subsequent immune response. Over the past two years, much attention has been given to determining the role of nutrition in the protection and recovery from Covid-19. So, what have we learnt so far? Evidence shows that good nutrition not only supports immunity against disease, but is also an essential factor for the promotion of recovery (