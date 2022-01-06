One in 50 thought to have long Covid

Office for National Statistics. Of these, 40% (506,000 people) first had Covid-19 at least 12 months previously. This is an increase of 15% on the number who said the same during a previous survey covering the four-week period ending 31 October 2021 (439,000 people). Almost two-thirds of those who self-reported having long Covid – defined as symptoms persisting for more than four weeks after the first Covid-19 infection – said their condition had affected their ability to carry out daily activities, which could extend to work. A fifth said their ability to undertake daily tasks had been “limited a lot”. The most common symptoms of long Covid reported by survey participants included fatigue (51%), loss of smell (37%), shortness of breath (36%), and difficulty concentrating (28%). Because a multitude of symptoms have been linked to long Covid – with a UCL-led study identifying 203 symptoms across 10 organ systems – as well as little being known about how to treat the condition, occupational health practitioners will need to look at each case individually before deciding how to support them, said Steve Herbert, head of benefits strategy at Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing. “The reality is that long Covid is still not widely understood, and therefore treatments are very much a work in progress, and will probably vary from one individual case to another,” he said. “So occupational health professionals will need to treat each case on its merits to achieve the best outcomes for both employee and employer.”There has been a rapid increase in the number of people reporting long-term health complications after coronavirus, with around one in 50 people in the UK now thought to be suffering with long Covid. An estimated 1.3 million people – 2% of the population – were experiencing symptoms of long Covid as of 6 December 2021, according to the