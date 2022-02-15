Senior executives: towards a new world of work?

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

War for talent: incentives dominate

A move to longer notice periods?

As UK workforces start to physically return to the workplace, there is much discussion about the use of hybrid working models and emergence of the four-day working week. While it may be too early to see if, or how, these working arrangements will lead to new contractual provisions for senior executives, some early trends are beginning to emerge.It is clear that certain sectors are bouncing back strongly, and businesses in those sectors are fighting hard to retain and attract talent. Although those moving roles will naturally expect an increase in fixed compensation, people joining privately owned businesses in particular are pushing hard to maximise their variable compensation. Detailed negotiations regarding stock, options and other long-term incentive arrangements are commonplace, especially in the technology sector, with vesting and holding periods in privately owned business typically being shorter than those that apply to listed businesses. And when it comes to good and bad leaver provisions, senior executives (and their advisers) are increasingly looking beyond traditional approaches.For senior executives, notice periods are the principal mechanism for providing financial protection on dismissal. Those joining businesses that are not subject to the UK Corporate Governance Code may want to consider negotiating notice periods of at least 12 months and up to 24 months. Alternatively, they could opt for notice periods that provide for greater comfort in the early years of the new role before reducing on a sliding scale over time.