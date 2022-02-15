ONS: Pay creeps up as vacancies hit another record

UK labour market data from the Office for National Statistics shows that in October to December 2021, employees saw average total pay including bonuses grow 4.3% and pay excluding bonuses grow 3.7%. Early estimates for January 2022 indicate that median monthly pay increased by 6.3% compared with January 2021. However, the rising cost of living is beginning to cancel out any benefit employees might see from rising pay, with the ONS finding that real terms pay including bonuses fell 0.1%, and real terms pay excluding bonuses fell 0.8%, compared with October to December 2020. Employers’ hiring spree continued in November 2021 to January 2022, when the number of vacancies reached another record high of 1.29 million – although the ONS notes that the rate of growth has continued to slow after it peaked last summer. The ratio of vacancies to every 100 employee jobs continued to rise, reaching a record high of 4.3 in November 2021 to January 2022, with the majority of industry sectors displaying record high ratios. The largest increase of vacancies was seen in accommodation and food services, which was up 21,400 to a new record of 178,300 vacancies. Jonathan Boys, labour market economist at the CIPD, warned that employers will have to work even harder in 2022 to find and retain staff. He advised organisations to keep jobs as flexible as possible, invest in staff development and create internal progression opportunities in order to remain competitive. “There is no doubt many employers will be under more pressure to raise wages this year as they face the twin pressures of helping workers deal with rising cost of living and further tightening of the labour market,” said Boys. “The playing field is level here as all employers face this same pressure. However, not all are able to raise pay. Encouragingly, the CIPD’s research shows that many employers are thinking about the employment offer in the round, including opportunities for training and development.” According to the CIPD's recent Labour MarketAverage pay continued to creep up in December, as employers fought for talent to fill yet another record number of vacancies. The latest