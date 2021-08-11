How to deal with post-Covid business travel anxiety

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.As business travel gradually restarts over the next few months, even the most seasoned business travellers may experience anxiety. As Emma-Louise Robertson outlines, occupational health will be well-placed to provide support and reassurance. As international travel gradually resumes over the coming months, business travellers, who perhaps have barely left the house for 18 months, may be concerned about catching Covid-19 during their travels, as well as the worry and concern about getting home, the threat of new variants, and the fear and inconvenience of possibly having to experience hotel quarantine.
Emma-Louise Robertson is medical team leader and registered nurse at World Travel Protection