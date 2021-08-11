GenderEthnicityEquality & diversityExecutive recruitmentLatest News

FTSE 100: Proportion of white male leaders is increasing

by Rob Moss
Far from being a thing of the past, Green Park found the proportion of white men in the top 40 positions increased between 2019 and 2021
Despite genuine efforts in corporate Britain to improve the boardroom diversity, the number of white men in 'top 40' positions in FTSE 100 companies is actually increasing. This is one of the findings of Green Park’s latest analysis of boardroom diversity and inclusion in the UK’s top companies, which found that while boardroom diversity was improving at the UK’s top firms, women and ethnic minorities were being sidelined. The executive recruitment specialist, which first carried out its research in 2014, also found that that  female and ethnic minority leaders are largely consigned to functions such as HR, diversity and marketing and communications. They command less influence, have lower salaries and are less likely to be on track to C-Suite roles, according to the report.
[pullquote]The next stage of this is to make sure we don’t just have multicoloured puppets at the table or that the board table has a few people in skirts around at the bottom” – Trevor Phillips, Green Park[/pullquote]
Indeed, as reported by Personnel Today in February, the top three roles in FTSE 100 organisations – CEO, CFO and chair – were found for the first time to include no black leaders. Eleven people from other ethnic minorities filled these roles, representing just 3.5%. This is only one more ethnic minority individual since its analysis began in 2014, meaning it would take 216 years for ethnic minorities to be proportionately represented (13%) at top three level. With the number of female leaders in the top 40 pipeline stagnating between 2018 and 2019, the last two years have seen a concerning decline in gender diversity, with female representation falling from 28.9% in 2019 to 28% in 2021. Eight of the 14 sectors analysed saw decreases in their gender diversity at pipeline level since 2019. Consumer goods (31%), technology (27.2%) and industrials (13.9%) are all now less diverse than they were in 2014. White males accounted for 65.8% of top 40 roles, up from 63.8% in 2019, while in top 20 roles they comprised 90.4%, down from 93.8% in 2019. Lord Karan Bilimoria, chair and founder of Change the Race Ratio and CBI president, said: “We must transform words and promises into action and results. We as business leaders must do more to improve the diversity of our boards and leadership teams. What I hear fr
Rob Moss

Rob Moss has been editor of Personnel Today since 2010. He joined the publication in 2006 as online editor, and has previously written in the optical and electrical markets.

