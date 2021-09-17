How will long Covid affect the provision of occupational health services?

have warned that long Covid might strike half a million people during this current wave of infections, and that over two million have already been affected by it to date. With symptoms ranging from breathlessness and fatigue through to weakness and cognitive dysfunction, cardiac and respiratory issues, long Covid can affect an individual for weeks or even months, and the long-term outlook still isn’t known. In the face of a new, potentially large, cohort of chronically ill employees, how can occupational health teams take the lead? How do they advise managers and help to tackle the potential impacts of long Covid in the workplace?Employers are still feeling their way in terms of how best to support and manage workers with long Covid. But it is increasingly clear access to occupational health expertise and leadership can make a real difference, as Ross Miller and Sam Delaney show. Epidemiologists at Imperial College, London,