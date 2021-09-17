Fit for WorkCoronavirusOHW+DisabilityOH service delivery

How will long Covid affect the provision of occupational health services?

by Ross Miller and Sam Delaney
Fatigue is among the symptoms associated with long Covid

Employers are still feeling their way in terms of how best to support and manage workers with long Covid. But it is increasingly clear access to occupational health expertise and leadership can make a real difference, as Ross Miller and Sam Delaney show. Epidemiologists at Imperial College, London, have warned that long Covid might strike half a million people during this current wave of infections, and that over two million have already been affected by it to date. With symptoms ranging from breathlessness and fatigue through to weakness and cognitive dysfunction, cardiac and respiratory issues, long Covid can affect an individual for weeks or even months, and the long-term outlook still isn’t known. In the face of a new, potentially large, cohort of chronically ill employees, how can occupational health teams take the lead? How do they advise managers and help to tackle the potential impacts of long Covid in the workplace?

Managers must be made aware of its impacts

Being prepared for the potential impacts of long Covid on the workplace starts from the top of the organisation. Understanding the illness and the different ways it can affect someone isn’t just down to the person with the illness and their occupational health team, but also the organisation’s leaders, and any line managers. It is important that the OH team works with management to help them understand the impact of long Covid and the ways that occupational health can support someone, and how vital that can be as an element of the employee’s management of the illness. Once an individual is referred to OH, the team can of course assess them for symptoms, and then their fitness for work. Can they do the job to the same extent? Are there any adjustments that need to be made in order to keep the perso
Ross Miller is head of workplace wellbeing services and Sam Delaney is occupational health clinical lead at Cantium Business Solutions

