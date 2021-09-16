Office etiquette: time to stamp out pandemic ‘bad habits’?

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

The pandemic has meant a large proportion of the workforce has spent the past year and a half working from home. With the daily commute reduced to a short trip from one room to another, and colleague interaction now no more intimate than a video call, it’s likely your workforce has picked up a few bad practices that will not be appropriate for the office environment. As organisations gradually welcome staff back into the workplace, employers should take action as soon as possible to address any bad habits before they spread. The first thing to do is to accept that social etiquette and standards are likely to have slipped and to identify the full extent of the problem. For example:Another cause of problems could be anxiety about the return. Thin