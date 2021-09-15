CoronavirusOHW+Health and safetyHealth & Safety ExecutiveOccupational Health

HSE emphasises importance of Covid ventilation

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has published updated guidance emphasising the importance of good ventilation within workplaces as a key way to mitigate Covid-19 as workers gradually return to physical working. As coronavirus spreads through the air, the virus can build up in poorly ventilated areas, which increases the risk of infection and it is a legal requirement that employers must make sure there’s an adequate supply of fresh air (ventilation) in enclosed areas of the workplace, the HSE has said. However, cleaning, good hygiene and handwashing protocols all still need to be in place alongside effective ventilation, it has added. The updated guidance looks at how to identify poorly ventilated areas, the use of carbon dioxide (CO2) monitors, how to improve natural and mechanical ventilation, balancing ventilation with keeping warm and ventilation in vehicles. HSE recommends that maximising the fresh air in a space can be done by:
  • natural ventilation which relies on passive air flow through windows, doors and air vents that can be fully or partially opened
  • mechanical ventilation, such as using fans and ducts to bring in fresh air from outside, or
  • a combination of natural and mechanical ventilation
Dr Alexander Tsavalos, HSE’s head of Covid sector policy, said: “As more and more people return to their place of work, employers and workers need to continue to work safely to keep coronavirus at bay and this includes having good ventilation systems in place. “Ventilation helps reduces how much virus is in the air. It helps reduce the risk from aerosol transmission, when someone breathes in small particles (aerosols) in the air after a person with the virus has been in the same enclosed
