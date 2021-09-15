First lockdowns fuelled insomnia, anxiety and depression

study, led by Professor Colin Espie from the Nuffield Department of Clinical Neurosciences at the University of Oxford and Professor Charles Morin, from the Department of Psychology at Laval University in Canada and published in the journal Sleep Medicine, highlighted common stressors as having been health concerns, social isolation, financial hardship, home-schooling, and uncertainty about the future as all playing a part. They have argued public health interventions need to be put in place to reduce the long-term adverse outcomes associated with chronic insomnia and mental health problems. This study, launched in June last year, assessed the prevalence of clinical cases of insomnia, anxiety, and depression and selected risk factors (Covid-19, confinement, financial burden, social isolation) during the first wave of the pandemic from May to August 2020. More than 22,000 adults from 13 countries across four continents completed a web-based survey about their sleep and psychological symptoms.Insomnia, anxiety, and depression were 'very prevalent' during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, an international study has suggested. The