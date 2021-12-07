Should a ‘chief health officer’ be your next c-suite hire?

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.With the arrival of the Omicron variant making the pandemic recovery more complicated, and candidates actively seeking organisations that can demonstrate they truly care about their wellbeing, Alex Sheppard looks at why your next senior leadership hire should be a 'chief health officer'. Weathering the pandemic has been an incredible challenge for organisations of all sizes, but it’s fair to say that smaller, more agile companies have found it easier to make operational adjustments than the juggernauts of the corporate world. Life gets pretty complex when you’re attempting to look after thousands of employees based across hundreds of locations, wading through health guidelines and restrictions that all differ from one location to the next. As the scale of the global health emergency became clear, many large corporates opted to appoint senior health officers – usually experienced public or private sector clinicians – to help guide their Covid response strategies. Now, as the world slowly transitions towards a new phase of managing the virus, there’s a growing case for converting these emergency consultative roles into permanent C-suite positions.
Alex is CEO and co-founder of Covid-19 testing provider Vatic