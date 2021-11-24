Fit for WorkFit notesOH service deliverySickness absence managementOccupational Health

Pandemic needs to force a rethink around absence

by Steve Herbert
by Steve Herbert Shutterstock
Shutterstock

To continue reading please register or login to your OHW+ account.

Employers need to use the experience of the pandemic, and the perhaps permanent changes it has brought to how and where we work, to reconsider how they measure and record absence, including how they use the fit note, argues Steve Herbert.  More than a decade after their introduction and fit notes still need improvement. That is the clear outcome of research undertaken by Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing in September. We asked 181 senior HR, finance and payroll experts – representing a global workforce of nearly half a million employees – for their views and found that more than three in four (77%) were looking for improvements to the advice provided on fit notes, while just 2% felt that no improvement was necessary. But it wasn’t all bad news for the often-maligned fit note, with the vast majority (83%) of the audience indicating that their organisation took note of any advice or recommendations made. Almost half of employers (48%) always follow and implement any advice given, with another 23% taking note of some advice when it was felt to be relevant. A further 12% used the fit note guidance as a starting point for their own investigations. Only 7% of employers took no action when such recommendations were made.

Limitations of the fit note

Fit notes, OH practitioners will undoubtedly recall, were introduced in 2010 and were intended to be far less binary than the sick notes they replaced. So, instead of an employee being signed-off all work, the new fit note was intended to focus on the work that an employee could continue to undertake subject to reasonable adjustments made by their employer. This was and is a great idea, but it’s clear that HR professionals believe fit notes still often lack the detailed
Avatar

Steve Herbert is head of benefits strategy at Howden Employee Benefits & Wellbeing

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

You may also like

Security manager told to ‘grow up’ during cancer...

Tube driver injured at work was unfairly dismissed

Four in 10 fit notes issued for mental...

Workplace health Green Paper now expected ‘later this...

Rise in stress-related fit notes prompts call to...

Top 10 HR questions October 2019: Right to...

Bupa and Optima Health partner to bolster occupational...

Top 10 HR questions July 2019: Spent convictions

NICE guidance urges better communication of sickness absence...

Top 10 HR questions October 2018: annual leave...